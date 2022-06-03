Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 26,452 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,487 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

