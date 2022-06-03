Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,335 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

MKC traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

