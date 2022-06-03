Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,449,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 3.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $192,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.
Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
