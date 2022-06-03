Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,255,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,150 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $107,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 76,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,289,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,071,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after buying an additional 183,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after buying an additional 818,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

