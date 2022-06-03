Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 864,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,526,584. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

