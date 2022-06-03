Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $403.80 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,886,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,550 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare comprises 6.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.06% of Change Healthcare worth $403,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $83,899,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 224.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 36.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,166,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 10,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

