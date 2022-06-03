Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 442,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,832,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $3,013,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 10,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

