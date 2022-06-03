Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.89 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 785,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 259,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 85,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.87. 3,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,297. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

