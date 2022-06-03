Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 219 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,720. The company has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.95. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

