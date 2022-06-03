Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 0.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $38,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,041. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.