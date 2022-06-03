Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 757 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 426,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,520,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.