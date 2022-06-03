Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,796. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

