Claro Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $52.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $722.40. 415,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,072,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,001 shares of company stock worth $351,230,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.27.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.