Claro Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $46.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,308.84. 14,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,454.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,671.29. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

