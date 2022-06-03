Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 142,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,799,194. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

