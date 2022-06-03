Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 62,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,560,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,155,000 after buying an additional 173,507 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,429. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

