Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,083. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

