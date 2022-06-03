Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II makes up 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $9,377,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 114,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.24. 2,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

