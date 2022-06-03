Claro Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,810. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

