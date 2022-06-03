Claro Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.59. 66,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,138. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.99 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

