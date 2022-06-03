Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,220,000 after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

