Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

AT&T stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.93. 315,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,506,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

