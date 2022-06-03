Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.09.

NYSE CLF opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

