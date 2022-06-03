CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.90. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,062 shares of company stock valued at $184,554. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.