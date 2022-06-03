Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after acquiring an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

PLD traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,853. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

