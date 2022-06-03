Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.77. 15,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,853. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

