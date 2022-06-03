Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $11.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $683.04. 2,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,495. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $621.34 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $711.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.56.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

