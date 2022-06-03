Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 766 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $18,273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $5,428,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,028 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 5,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.