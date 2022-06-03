Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

