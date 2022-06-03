Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 551,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,754. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.