Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $54,978,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $10,417,000. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 267,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,220,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded down $46.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,308.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,454.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,671.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

