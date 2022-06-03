Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up about 2.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DraftKings worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,030.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 647,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 590,654 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $189,342,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

