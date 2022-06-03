Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 255.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Upstart comprises 1.2% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

