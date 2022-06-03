Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $46.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,308.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,454.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,671.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

