Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.48. The company has a market cap of $524.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

