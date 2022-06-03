Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,545,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.70. The stock had a trading volume of 995,227 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

