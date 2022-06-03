Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

SUI stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,260. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $151.51 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

