Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 3,401 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. 47,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,145. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

