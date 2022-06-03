Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $124.70. 995,227 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.