Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 5,173 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,580 shares of company stock worth $443,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

