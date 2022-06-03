Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $665,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.35 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

