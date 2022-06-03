Codex Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 31,000 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. UiPath comprises 0.7% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 122,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,756. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

