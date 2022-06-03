Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $78.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.27.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,651. Cognex has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.