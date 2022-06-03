Coliseum Capital Management LLC Invests $18.22 Million in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,643,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,220,000. InnovAge makes up 1.4% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned 2.69% of InnovAge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INNV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 154,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

