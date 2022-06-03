Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

CMA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 734,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,689. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

