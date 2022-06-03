Commerce Bank Acquires 827 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.79.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

