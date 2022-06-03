Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,518,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,483,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,347,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Blackstone stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,100,516 shares valued at $65,045,691. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

