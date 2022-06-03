Commerce Bank Buys 1,708 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,389,000 after buying an additional 1,052,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $48.57 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

