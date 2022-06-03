Commerce Bank Buys 873 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,081,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,928.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 621,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,967,000 after purchasing an additional 600,736 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $160.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.