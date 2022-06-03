Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 456,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.